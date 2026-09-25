Italian government bans burqas, sets foreign student cap in schools
What's the story
Italy's cabinet has approved a new school decree banning the wearing of burqas and niqabs in schools. The decree, passed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, also introduces a 30% cap on certain foreign students in classrooms. The move is aimed at improving integration and Italian-language proficiency among migrant-background students. It will come into force as a decree-law but needs parliamentary approval within 60 days to become law.
Integration focus
'Ghetto classrooms'
Meloni has defended the measures as a way to avoid what she called "ghetto classrooms" and ensure equal educational opportunities for all students.
She described the steps as "common-sense" measures that would promote integration while maintaining rules in schools.
The 30% cap applies only to certain foreign students with limited educational or language integration, excluding those born in Italy or who have spent enough time in Italy's education system.
Dress code
Burqa, niqab ban
The decree also bans full-face coverings like burqas and niqabs in schools. Traditional headscarves such as hijabs are not included in the ban.
Violators could face fines between 200 and 1,000 euros, with minors' parents liable for penalties.
The government says this measure is part of its broader integration push and compliance with Italian rules.
Language support
Italian classes for parents of struggling students
The decree also emphasizes Italian-language learning for families with children struggling at school.
Parents may be required to attend free Italian courses, with penalties of up to 1,000 euros for non-attendance.
Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara stressed the focus on making Italian a stronger tool for integration and ensuring full participation in school life.
Opposition response
Critics question feasibility of measures
The measures have been criticized by opposition parties, unions, and school representatives.
Critics question the feasibility of implementing the 30% rule in areas with large migrant populations and the implications of moving students between schools.
However, the government argues these measures are meant to prevent concentration of students with weaker Italian-language skills in particular classrooms and provide them with additional support.