Italy's Meloni warns US Russia diesel deal may weaken sanctions
World
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni isn't happy about a new deal where the US is letting Russia supply over 300,000 metric tons of diesel to global markets.
She called it a "very risky choice," saying it could make sanctions against Russia less effective and weaken efforts to pressure President Vladimir Putin over the conflict in Ukraine.
Meloni urges unified European Russia talks
Meloni also wants Europe to get on the same page.
She's urging the European Union to appoint a negotiator or let France, Germany, and Great Britain lead talks with Russia, hoping this will boost Europe's influence and keep everyone united.
Her main worry: separate deals like this could weaken Europe's collective negotiating framework and make it harder for Europe to stand strong together on Ukraine.