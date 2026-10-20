Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power attracts young urban Israelis before election
World
Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party is growing a hit with younger, urban Israelis, not just its usual West Bank supporters.
As the October 27 election approaches, even some first-time voters and people in cities like Tel Aviv are drawn to his tough stance on security and Palestinians.
Jewish Power could win 8 seats
Polls suggest Jewish Power could grab eight or more seats in parliament, making it a real contender against long-established parties like the Democrats.
Despite criticism abroad for his extreme views, Ben-Gvir's influence is only growing, showing how much Israel's political mood is shifting to the right as young voters look for something different.