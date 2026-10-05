Itay Benda sings Hindi tribute to Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar
World
Israeli-American singer Itay Benda gave a heartfelt nod to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Flydubai captain who was injured after an alleged mid-air attack aboard the flight.
Benda sang Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai in Hindi as a thank you for Machchhar's courage during the September 30, 2026 crisis.
Captain Machchhar praised after Tabuk landing
People loved Benda's tribute, especially his effort to sing in Hindi and connect with Indians.
The story behind it? Despite being injured midflight, the flight was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing, earning praise all around for his bravery.