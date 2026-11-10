IWSR estimates show India's alcohol consumption rose 10% H1 2026
India's alcohol consumption shot up by 10% in the first half of 2026, outpacing the other 20 major markets, says estimates shared exclusively with TOI from drinks research firm IWSR.
While the US and China saw their drinking drop, India's numbers climbed, mostly thanks to a big 16% boost in full-strength beer consumption during Jan-June.
India beverage categories show gains
Drinks of all kinds are on the rise here: ready-to-drink options grew by 12%, Indian whisky by 4%, and vodka and gin grew by 6% each.
Even no-alcohol beer is having a moment with a huge 25% jump.
Meanwhile, most other countries are cutting back due to moderation trends and economic challenges.
As IWSR's president and managing director Marten Lodewijks puts it, India is quickly becoming a key market for global beverage brands.