Jahmal Ruddock-Senior charged after PC Lee Lane shot in foot
World
A second person has been charged after PC Lee Lane was shot in the foot when he approached two suspects at a bus stop in Angel Row on October 18, 2026.
Jahmal Ruddock-Senior, 35, is accused of assisting an offender and will appear in court today.
Aisha Zaman charged and others arrested
This comes after Aisha Zaman, 27, was earlier charged with firearm offenses and remains in custody.
Police have also arrested several others linked to the case (some are out on bail).
Officers are still asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward as their investigation continues.