Jaish chief Masood Azhar's elder brother dies

The outfit has been linked to a number of major attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot airbase strike, the Uri attack that killed 19 troops, and the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans. Last year, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. Azhar had claimed that 10 family members and four aides were killed in these airstrikes.

Family loss

UN-listed terrorist Azhar wishes to join dead family members

In a statement, Azhar had expressed no regret or despair over the loss of his family members. He said he wished to join them in what he called a "14-member happy caravan." The UN Security Council listed Azhar as an international terrorist on May 1, 2019. He was one of three terrorists freed by India in 1999 in exchange for the passengers on an Indian Airlines flight hijacked to Kandahar.