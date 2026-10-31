Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in US
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers's Summit in Atlanta, United States. The two leaders reviewed the "steady growth" of India-Canada cooperation during their meeting. "Delighted to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada today. Assessed the steady growth of our cooperation," Jaishankar wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Bilateral discussions
Canada and India have an important role to play: Anand
In a separate post, Anand also spoke about their talks. She said they discussed the "evolving geopolitical landscape" and the work ahead to advance a comprehensive trade agreement between India and Canada.
"The global economy is being reshaped, and Canada and India have an important role to play in what comes next," she wrote.
Previous engagement
Jaishankar, Anand met earlier this month in New Delhi
Earlier this month, Jaishankar and Anand had met in New Delhi to review bilateral ties.
The two leaders had discussed trade, investment, education, energy, defense, and people-to-people exchanges during the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney also held a telephone conversation during this time. They agreed on the need to capitalize on positive momentum in India-Canada ties while pursuing tangible results across vital sectors.
Diplomatic dialogue
India, Canada are contributing toward more stable, prosperous world: Modi
"Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney," PM Modi wrote on X after the phone call.
He added that both leaders agreed to build on positive momentum in India-Canada ties across key areas of their Strategic Partnership.
"Together, India and Canada are contributing toward a more stable and prosperous world," he said.