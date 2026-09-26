'Terrorist country asking that question?': Jaishankar snaps at Pakistani journalist
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a heated exchange with a Pakistani journalist at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York. "When will your government stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan?" the journalist asked. To this, Jaishankar retorted, "A terrorist country is asking me that question?" After his response, the Minister and other delegates left the room as the journalist continued his questioning.
Twitter Post
Watch Jaishankar's response to 'terrorism' question
#WATCH | 81st UNGA Session | "A terrorist country is asking me that question," says EAM Dr S Jaishankar in response to a Pakistani’s attempt at heckling EAM with a terrorism ‘question’ pic.twitter.com/wIfu9OUhfO— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026
Terrorism accusations
India accuses Pakistan of harboring terrorists
India has long accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists who have carried out numerous attacks on its soil.
One such incident was the April 22, 2025 attack by Pakistan-based terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.
In retaliation for this attack, India launched missile strikes on terrorist facilities across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Diplomatic criticism
India slams Pakistan at UNHRC
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi also slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council.
He said Pakistan should focus on its economic issues instead of exporting terrorism or coveting other countries' territories.
Tyagi further accused Islamabad of not doing enough to control protests in PoK, where many civilians were killed amid shortages of essential supplies.
Humanitarian concerns
Tyagi on humanitarian crisis in PoK
Tyagi also spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where civilians were killed during protests.
He said there was "food and medicine held back" from protesters.
"This Council was told last Friday of scores of civilians killed since June in the territory Pakistan occupies," he said.
Tyagi added that if any delegation meets every objective criterion for scrutiny by this council, it is Pakistan.