James Talarico flips Texas Senate seat amid Democratic gains nationwide
Big news out of Texas: James Talarico has become the first Democrat in almost 40 years to win a Senate seat there, breaking a long Republican streak.
His win is part of a bigger trend this year, with Democrats making surprising gains in states that usually vote red.
Democrats score multiple historic firsts
It wasn't just Texas: Democrats scored major victories across the country.
Maine's Troy Jackson unseated longtime Sen. Susan Collins, Kansas has not elected a Democratic senator since 1932, and Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed became the state's first Muslim senator.
New Hampshire saw Chris Pappas become its first openly gay senator. And in Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms made history as the nation's first Black woman governor.
It's a big moment for representation and changing priorities among voters nationwide.