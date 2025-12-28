LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Japan could build nuclear weapons by 2028
Summarize
Japan could build nuclear weapons by 2028
Experts believe that Japan has both the political will and technical capability

Japan could build nuclear weapons by 2028

By Dwaipayan Roy
Dec 28, 2025
01:45 pm
What's the story

Chinese nuclear experts have warned that Japan could develop nuclear weapons in under three years. The prediction comes after former US diplomat Henry Kissinger's 2023 warning that Japan was "heading toward becoming a nuclear power in five years." The experts believe that Japan has both the political will and technical capability to pursue this path.

Policy debate

Security environment influences nuclear discussions

The discussion around Japan's nuclear capabilities has intensified in light of the country's changing security environment. Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hinted at possible legal changes to Japan's three non-nuclear principles. A senior official from Takaichi's office recently told Asahi Shimbun that given the worsening security situation, he believed "Japan should possess nuclear weapons."

Policy continuity

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary reaffirms non-nuclear stance

Despite the ongoing discussions, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara has reiterated the country's commitment to its long-standing non-nuclear policy. On December 18, Kihara said that Japan's nuclear policy remains unchanged.