Japan could build nuclear weapons by 2028

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:45 pm Dec 28, 202501:45 pm

What's the story

Chinese nuclear experts have warned that Japan could develop nuclear weapons in under three years. The prediction comes after former US diplomat Henry Kissinger's 2023 warning that Japan was "heading toward becoming a nuclear power in five years." The experts believe that Japan has both the political will and technical capability to pursue this path.