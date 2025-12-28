Japan could build nuclear weapons by 2028
What's the story
Chinese nuclear experts have warned that Japan could develop nuclear weapons in under three years. The prediction comes after former US diplomat Henry Kissinger's 2023 warning that Japan was "heading toward becoming a nuclear power in five years." The experts believe that Japan has both the political will and technical capability to pursue this path.
Policy debate
Security environment influences nuclear discussions
The discussion around Japan's nuclear capabilities has intensified in light of the country's changing security environment. Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hinted at possible legal changes to Japan's three non-nuclear principles. A senior official from Takaichi's office recently told Asahi Shimbun that given the worsening security situation, he believed "Japan should possess nuclear weapons."
Policy continuity
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary reaffirms non-nuclear stance
Despite the ongoing discussions, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara has reiterated the country's commitment to its long-standing non-nuclear policy. On December 18, Kihara said that Japan's nuclear policy remains unchanged.