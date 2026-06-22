Japan to raise visa fees 5-fold for foreign nationals

Fee insulation

India has reciprocal arrangement with Japan

Meanwhile, a standard short-term visa with a maximum duration of six months' stay in the UK costs £135 (₹16,920). However, Indian passport holders currently enjoy a reciprocal arrangement with Japan that keeps their visa application charges significantly lower than the standard fee. Under this arrangement, the Embassy of Japan in India has traditionally charged a nominal ₹500 fee. As of now, there has been no official indication that this fee will change when the new global rates take effect.