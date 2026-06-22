Japan to raise visa fees 5-fold for foreign nationals
What's the story
Japan has announced a major increase in visa fees for foreign nationals, the first such hike in nearly half a century. The new rates, which will come into effect from July 1, 2026, will see single-entry visa fees rise from 3,000 yen (₹1,757) to 15,000 yen (₹8,785), five times the previous fee. Meanwhile, multiple-entry visas will now cost 30,000 yen (₹17,569) instead of the previous fee of 6,000 yen (₹3,514).
Global alignment
Visa fee hike aimed at aligning with G7 economies
The fee hike is aimed at bringing Japan's visa charges in line with those of other Group of Seven (G7) economies. The move comes after Japan's Upper House passed a bill in May to increase fees related to residency applications and status changes. Under the new rules, permanent residency applications will cost up to 300,000 yen (₹1,75,686), while changing residency status or extending stay periods will cost up to 100,000 yen (₹58,562).
Tourism impact
Comparison with other G7 countries
The Japanese yen has been weakening since 2021, hovering near historic lows. Despite this, Japan's tourism industry is booming with a record 42.7 million international visitors last year. However, authorities pushing for the fee hikes argue that Japan must align its visa and residency-related fees closer to those of other G7 economies. In comparison, non-immigrant visa application fees in the US range from $185 to $315 (₹17,512 to ₹29,817).
Fee insulation
India has reciprocal arrangement with Japan
Meanwhile, a standard short-term visa with a maximum duration of six months' stay in the UK costs £135 (₹16,920). However, Indian passport holders currently enjoy a reciprocal arrangement with Japan that keeps their visa application charges significantly lower than the standard fee. Under this arrangement, the Embassy of Japan in India has traditionally charged a nominal ₹500 fee. As of now, there has been no official indication that this fee will change when the new global rates take effect.
Policy shift
Higher fees may deter spontaneous visits to Japan
The visa fee hike is a reflection of Japan's changing approach to international travel. For visitors from countries without reciprocal arrangements, the higher fees will considerably increase the upfront cost of traveling to Japan. While this is just one part of a trip's total expense, it makes spontaneous or short-duration visits less attractive than before.