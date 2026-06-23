Takaichi, who took office in October 2025, will be in India from July 1 to 3

Japan's PM Takaichi to visit India in July

By Snehil Singh 03:55 pm Jun 23, 202603:55 pm

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will be visiting India from July 1 to 3. The trip will be her first official visit to the country since she took office in October last year. The itinerary includes bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to focus on strengthening economic, defense, and technological ties between the two nations.