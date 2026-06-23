Japan's PM Takaichi to visit India in July
What's the story
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will be visiting India from July 1 to 3. The trip will be her first official visit to the country since she took office in October last year. The itinerary includes bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to focus on strengthening economic, defense, and technological ties between the two nations.
Discussion topics
Bilateral talks likely to cover supply-chain resilience, semiconductors, AI
The bilateral talks between Takaichi and Modi are likely to cover supply-chain resilience, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, automobiles, and defense cooperation. The discussions come amid shared concerns over regional stability. Reports state the venue for the summit could be Guwahati, as Japan has been working on projects in India's northeast under its Act East policy.
Recent meeting
PM Modi met Takaichi during G7 leaders' summit in France
The visit comes after PM Modi met Takaichi on the sidelines of the G7 leaders' summit in France last week. During their interaction, Modi said he had a "great interaction with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan." He added that "India and Japan will continue to deepen ties in diverse sectors, with a priority on trade and investment."