Japan to establish first national intelligence agency since WWII
What's the story
Japan is establishing its first centralized national intelligence agency since World War II. The move, spearheaded by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, is aimed at strengthening the country's ability to counter espionage, cyberattacks, and foreign influence operations. The decision comes in light of increasing regional threats from China, Russia, and North Korea.
Agency structure
New agency will replace Japan's fragmented intelligence network
The new agency will replace Japan's fragmented intelligence network, which included separate entities like the Ministry of Defence and the Foreign Ministry.
It will be headed by two central bodies: The National Intelligence Council (NIC) and The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).
The NIC will be chaired by Prime Minister Takaichi for high-level coordination, while the NIB will gather and analyze data from all government branches.
Security concerns
Agency to address threats from China, Russia, North Korea
The reform is a response to China's increasing military presence, Russia's activities, and North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.
According to a report by The New York Times, dozens of Russian spies have moved to Japan to obtain weapon components and bypass international sanctions.
The new agency will work to detect foreign spies, protect government secrets, counter cyberattacks, combat disinformation campaigns, and improve intelligence-sharing across government departments.
Global input
Advisory support from Western allies for Japan's new intelligence agency
The establishment of the new agency has been aided by quiet advisory support from Western allies, including the United States, Germany, and Australia.
US intelligence agencies have advised Japan on cyber defense and industrial espionage, while Germany's foreign intelligence chief visited Tokyo to discuss cooperation.
However, opposition lawmakers in Japan have raised concerns over privacy rights and civil liberties with expanded spy capabilities.
Agency launch
New agency expected to start operations by December 2026
The new intelligence agency is expected to start operations by December 2026 with a budget of around $407 million.
It will have an initial workforce of several hundred people and is expected to coordinate the work of around 33,000 intelligence personnel, including software engineers and cybersecurity analysts.
The establishment of this agency marks a significant shift in Japan's postwar defense posture and aims to bolster its sovereign defense capabilities against evolving regional threats.