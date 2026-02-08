Japan's PM Takaichi takes political risk, calls snap polls

Japan is voting in a snap election called by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The Prime Minister's coalition is expected to win a decisive victory, with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Japanese Innovation Party possibly winning up to 300 of the 465 Lower House seats, the BBC reported. Takaichi was elected by lawmakers in October 2025 but appears to have amassed a strong following on social media, with 2.6 million followers on the social media platform X.

Election dynamics Tax cuts and subsidies may hurt Japan's economy Takaichi has won over some voters with tax cuts and subsidies, but critics warn these could hurt Japan's sluggish economy. Early voting saw nearly 4.6 million people cast their ballots, a 2.5% drop from the previous election due to heavy snowfall in the northern and western regions. Despite her traditional views on gender and family, Takaichi is popular among young voters aged 18-30, polls indicate.

Popularity boost Takaichi's government approval ratings above 70% Takaichi's government approval ratings have mostly stayed above 70% since she took office in October. She has a strong social media following, with 2.6 million followers on X, and her LDP campaign video was streamed over 100 million times in under 10 days. Sociologist Yuiko Fujita from Tokyo University told Nikkei Asia that Takaichi's position as a woman leader is a departure from Japan's traditionally male-dominated politics.

Election hurdles Skepticism over vote conversion However, some are skeptical that her popularity will convert into votes. Political science professor Koichi Nakano from Sophia University highlights that this is a parliamentary election with LDP candidates being mostly men, and the party has been tainted by past scandals, the BBC reported. Since 2023, the LDP has been embroiled in a fundraising scandal, resulting in four cabinet ministers resigning and a corruption investigation.

Policy concerns More united opposition against LDP The snap election is risky for Takaichi as her party faces a more united opposition. The LDP's former coalition partner, Komeito, has allied with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan to form the largest opposition bloc in the Lower House. Another challenge for LDP is convincing voters that its spending-heavy measures won't worsen Japan's financial fragility.