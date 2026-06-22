Your next trip to Japan is about to become costlier
What's the story
Japan has announced a significant increase in visa fees for foreign nationals, effective from July 1. The cost of single-entry visas will rise from ¥3,000 to ¥15,000 (around ₹1,750 to ₹8,752). Multiple-entry visas will also see a hike from ¥6,000 to ¥30,000 (approximately ₹3,501 to ₹17,505). This is the first time in nearly five decades that Japan is revising its visa fee structure.
Cost coverage
Visa fees unchanged since 1978
The fee hike is part of Japan's efforts to cover rising administrative costs associated with its growing foreign population. The decision was approved at a Cabinet meeting on Friday, The Japan Times reported. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said the existing visa fees had remained unchanged since 1978 and were being revised now to reflect inflation and exchange rate fluctuations over time.
Service enhancement
Funds raised will help manage growing foreign resident population
The revised visa fees will be used to improve visa processing and immigration services in Japan. They will also support broader reforms aimed at making the system more efficient and responsive. The funds raised from these increased charges will help manage Japan's growing foreign resident population, which hit a record 4.13 million by the end of 2025.
Global alignment
Visa charges to be brought in line with G7 countries
Japan has defended the fee hikes by saying it needs to align visa and residency charges more closely with those in Western countries. This is part of its plan to build a stronger immigration administration system. The changes will bring Japan's visa issuance fees closer to those of other G7 countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States.