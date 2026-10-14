Jason O'Connell suspected of using smart glasses sparks ban calls
A Reform UK Senedd member, Jason O'Connell, was suspected of using smart glasses during a speech, delivering statistics without a glance at his notes.
This move sparked worries that MPs could use these devices like secret teleprompters or even for sneaky recordings, leading to fresh calls for a ban in Parliament.
Anna Sabine seeks smart glasses rules
Some MPs, like Liberal Democrat and culture, media and sport spokesperson Anna Sabine, are concerned smart glasses could secretly record private chats or snap photos in Parliament. She's pushing for clear rules to keep things confidential.
While O'Connell joked about the incident online, Parliament is now reviewing its policy on the use of camera-equipped smart glasses, as well as other forms of wearable technology, on the parliamentary estate, and considering whether additional guidance is required.