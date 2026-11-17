Vance says US cannot confirm whether Alice Huang was spy
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has said that neither he nor President Donald Trump can confirm if Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang was spying for Beijing. The controversy revolves around NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and his alleged connections with Alice. Speaking on Fox News, Vance said the intelligence reports are ambiguous and do not provide a clear answer to the allegations against Alice.
Intelligence ambiguity
'Intelligence reports often disagree, making conclusions difficult'
Vance explained that intelligence reports often point in different directions, making it difficult to draw definitive conclusions.
He quoted Henry Kissinger, saying, "The thing I've learned about intelligence, Laura, I think Henry Kissinger once said that you think you're really smart by reading all the intelligence, and then you realize that because the intelligence disagrees with itself."
Espionage allegations
Espionage allegations against Alice
The controversy centers on Alice Huang, who was reportedly a frequent presence in Jensen Huang's professional circle.
US officials suspect she may have been recruited by China to sway NVIDIA's stance on making advanced chips more accessible to Beijing.
However, these allegations remain unproven, and China has denied any involvement of Alice in espionage activities.
Leadership support
Trump open to Jensen returning as NVIDIA CEO
President Trump has also weighed in on the matter, saying he wouldn't mind seeing Jensen return as NVIDIA's CEO.
He said, "I think he learned a big lesson...I would certainly not mind seeing that."
Trump also questioned the espionage allegations against Alice, saying he hadn't seen enough evidence to conclude that Alice was working for Chinese intelligence.
Industrial focus
Focus on industrialization and protecting critical technology
Despite the controversy, Vance stressed that Washington's main focus should be on strengthening domestic industries and safeguarding critical technologies.
He said, "The main issue is we need to industrialize the country and protect our critical technology."
This statement highlights a shift in priority from espionage allegations to bolstering national security through industrial development.