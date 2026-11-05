JD Vance blames Iran war, distances from Donald Trump
World
After the Republican Party's rough midterm losses, JD Vance is stepping back from Donald Trump and calling out the Iran war, something Trump strongly supported, as a key reason for the defeat.
With an eye on 2028, Vance pointed to voter frustration with both foreign and domestic policies.
Democrats flip Congress, Iran war blamed
Democrats took over both the House and Senate, even flipping some longtime Republican districts.
Some criticized Vance for not speaking up about the war sooner, while Trump admitted it hurt their chances but said it was necessary.
Most voters didn't like the Iran war (according to an AP poll), though it wasn't their top issue.
All this means big questions ahead for how Republicans try to win back support next time around.