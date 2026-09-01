'Keep my wife's name out...': Vance warns Democratic Senate nominee
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has warned Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed against dragging his wife into their political feud. "Keep my wife's name the hell out of your mouth," Vance said. The warning came during a rally for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The tension started after Vance criticized El-Sayed's past remarks on Sharia law at an Ohio rally.
Political criticism
The feud's origin
Vance slammed El-Sayed for his stance on Sharia law, saying he wished he could tell his late grandfather about a politician who claims to represent working people but supports Sharia law and sees criticism of it as white supremacy.
"That's not my grandpa's Democratic Party," Vance said.
In response, El-Sayed brought up Usha Vance in a social media jab at JD Vance over comments about his late grandfather.
Family matter
Vance's warning to El-Sayed
Vance then warned El-Sayed to keep his wife's name out of the political discourse.
"But whatever you want to talk about, Abdul, keep my wife's name the hell out of your mouth, because she's way out of your league," he said.
This warning came as Republicans ramp up their attacks on El-Sayed, who narrowly beat establishment-backed candidate Representative Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary.
Accusations
Vance intensifies attack on El-Sayed
Vance accused El-Sayed of prioritizing one community over others.
He said, "There's something about Abdul El-Sayed that is very, very evil and on the rise in the United States of America today, and it's people who see themselves not as citizens of a common nation, fighting for every single person, but see themselves as fighting for one group at the expense of others."
Counter-accusations
El-Sayed fires back at Vance
El-Sayed responded by flipping Vance's "evil" accusation back on the Trump administration and Republicans.
He said, "Evil is ripping healthcare away from working people in exchange for tax breaks for billionaires."
He added that Michiganders will show their discontent at the ballot box in November.
The Michigan Senate race is crucial for control of the US Senate, with a poll showing El-Sayed leading Rogers by four points, with 10 per cent of voters still undecided.