'Keep my wife's name out...': Vance warns Democratic Senate nominee

Vance slammed El-Sayed for his stance on Sharia law, saying he wished he could tell his late grandfather about a politician who claims to represent working people but supports Sharia law and sees criticism of it as white supremacy.

"That's not my grandpa's Democratic Party," Vance said.

In response, El-Sayed brought up Usha Vance in a social media jab at JD Vance over comments about his late grandfather.