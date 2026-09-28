JD Vance hints at stricter measures for H-1B visa
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance has hinted at stricter measures for companies hiring H-1B visa workers after laying off American employees. The move comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on September 18, asking federal agencies to consider layoffs of domestic workers when reviewing H-1B petitions. Vance expressed his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), saying the government is looking into ways to stop companies from claiming worker shortages while reducing their US workforce.
Replacement issue
Vance's criticism of foreign worker hiring
Vance criticized companies that lay off American workers while claiming they can't find local talent.
He gave an example of a company that laid off 5,000 people but still sought foreign workers.
"If you're laying off American workers, you shouldn't be going to the market searching for foreign workers to replace them," he said.
Order impact
Trump's executive order on H-1B visas
The executive order signed by Trump directs the Departments of Labor, Homeland Security, and State to consider layoffs when administering the H-1B program.
It also asks the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division to review past labor condition applications for possible enforcement action.
Vance said these administrative changes are necessary as he doesn't expect Congress to overhaul the system through legislation.
Visa strategy
Administration's vision for H-1B program
Vance emphasized the administration's goal is to ensure H-1B visas are used by workers who significantly enrich the US economy.
He contrasted this with a scenario where an American accountant earning $60,000 is replaced by a foreign counterpart earning $45,000.
The administration also added a $100,000 payment requirement for covered H-1B petitions involving workers outside the US.