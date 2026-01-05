JD Vance's house attacked; several windows broken
A man has been arrested after several windows were broken at the Cincinnati home of United States Vice President JD Vance. Per reports, the Vance family was not home and preliminary reports suggest that the suspect did not enter their house. Photos from local news outlets showed damage to the windows of the residence, but it is still unclear what exactly took place at Vice President Vance's home.
The arrest was made by the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the vice president, and local police took him into custody on suspicion of property damage. "The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio," confirmed Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Vance had been in Cincinnati for the past week, returning to Washington on Sunday afternoon. The potential charges against the suspect are currently under review.
Vance paid $1.4 million for the house in 2018. He made news in March 2025 for denouncing pro-Ukraine protestors who allegedly attacked him while he was out with his daughter. "I decided to speak with....protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you're chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you're a s-t person," he wrote on X then.