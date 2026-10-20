JD Vance won't endorse Netanyahu in Israel's October 27 election
World
Vice President JD Vance is taking a different path from President Donald Trump by choosing not to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's October 27 elections.
Vance said he prefers to stay out of another country's politics, making it clear he's neither backing nor opposing Netanyahu.
Trump praises Netanyahu, Arab parties pivotal
Trump recently called Netanyahu "strong, brave, and brilliant," but Vance is focusing on US issues instead of international endorsements.
With Netanyahu's coalition and the main opposition neck-and-neck in projected seats, Arab parties could end up deciding who forms the next government, so there's a lot riding on these results.