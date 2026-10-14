Jean-Noel Barrot accuses Elon Musk of X harassment campaigns
World
France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, has accused Elon Musk of running "massive online harassment campaigns" against European leaders through X.
Speaking at an OECD conference, Barrot warned that the platform could stir up trouble ahead of France's 2027 presidential election.
French foreign minister urges online protections
Barrot stressed that social media shapes public debate but can also fuel division and boost extreme movements.
He pointed to recent protests in France, saying the protests had been exploited by hostile narratives from Russia, China, and Iran.
Barrot also highlighted concerns about an unnamed Israeli company accused of creating fake French social media accounts to influence perceptions of the Israel-Gaza war, urging stronger efforts to protect democracy online.