Jeffrey Archer, author and former Conservative politician, dies aged 86
World
Jeffrey Archer, author and former Conservative politician, passed away peacefully at home on Monday at age 86.
Known for juggling politics and writing, Archer became a life peer in 1992 and balanced both worlds for decades.
Archer imprisoned for perjury then returned
Archer's political life saw serious ups and downs: he spent time in prison for perjury but returned to the House of Lords until retiring in 2024.
As an author, he made a huge mark.