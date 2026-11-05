Jenny Balcarras, Selah Reed found in Bella Coola, bears suspected
World
A heartbreaking incident in Bella Coola, British Columbia: Jenny Balcarras and her 20-year-old daughter, Selah Reed, were discovered earlier this week in Bella Coola, British Columbia, after being reported missing.
Authorities believe a bear or possibly more than one may have been involved and are actively investigating what happened.
Bella Coola under curfew during search
To keep everyone safe while the search continues, Bella Coola is under curfew. The area is known for its large bear population.
Friends and family are mourning Jenny, described by her brother as "incredibly strong" and "an inspiration," and Selah, who was just starting out in life.
An online fundraiser has been set up to support their loved ones during this tough time.