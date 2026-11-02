Learjet crash in Florida kills all 9 people on board
What's the story
A Learjet 60 crashed into a South Florida neighborhood on Sunday, killing all nine people on board. The plane had taken off from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas when it crashed. The incident left a massive fireball crater in the pavement of a busy roadway, according to news agency AP. Initial reports suggest that the aircraft narrowly missed nearby homes before crashing.
Crash details
Pilot declared an emergency before the crash
Minutes before the crash, the pilot had declared an emergency as the aircraft began losing altitude at an alarming rate.
The plane was at 35,000 feet when it requested to climb another 2,000 feet but then entered a steep dive.
"We're descending 8,000 - mayday, mayday - we're descending 10,000 feet per minute," the pilot radioed moments before impact.
Finally, he said, "We're going to crash into the ground."
Investigation underway
FAA, NTSB to investigate crash
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is sending a team to assist the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in investigating the crash.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called it a "horrific tragedy" and confirmed all nine aboard were killed.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described it as "a cataclysmic plane crash," adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries on the ground.
Aftermath measures
Authorities evacuate nearby mobile home community as a precautionary measure
In the wake of the crash, authorities were evacuating a nearby mobile home community as a precautionary measure.
The road near the crash site will be closed until further notice.
Jim Reynolds, a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, confirmed that it was a private aircraft but couldn't provide details about those on board.
Palm Beach County sheriff's officials confirmed that the crash occurred in Greenacres, Florida.