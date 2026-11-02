Learjet crash in Florida kills all 9 people on board

Minutes before the crash, the pilot had declared an emergency as the aircraft began losing altitude at an alarming rate.

The plane was at 35,000 feet when it requested to climb another 2,000 feet but then entered a steep dive.

"We're descending 8,000 - mayday, mayday - we're descending 10,000 feet per minute," the pilot radioed moments before impact.

Finally, he said, "We're going to crash into the ground."