'Like missile coming down': Florida plane crash leaves massive crater
What's the story
A private Learjet 60 crashed into a residential area in Greenacres, Florida, creating a massive fireball and leaving a large crater near a busy road. The crash killed all nine people on board the aircraft. However, no immediate casualties were reported on the ground. Dramatic videos captured by motorists showed the plane nosediving before exploding into flames near homes and passing vehicles.
Official response
FAA, NTSB investigating crash
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the impact as "cataclysmic," likening it to a missile strike.
"It looked like a missile going down and left a big crater on the side of the road," he told reporters.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is sending a team to help investigate the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Authorities are yet to determine what caused this tragic incident.
Crash investigation
Air traffic control recordings reveal final moments
But Air traffic control recordings have shed light on the aircraft's final moments.
The pilot had reported icing, turbulence, and precipitation before the jet entered a steep descent.
"We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence," the pilot radioed the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center.
Flight tracking data showed that the aircraft was flying east at 35,000 feet when it requested permission to climb.
However, shortly after, the plane began losing altitude at an accelerating rate.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
BREAKING: New footage captures the aircraft crash in Greenacres, Florida.— AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 1, 2026
Preliminary information suggests the aircraft that crashed is a business jet. pic.twitter.com/pMEsJerhgZ
Crash details
Learjet took off from Texas en route to Bahamas
"We're descending 8,000 - mayday, mayday - we're descending 10,000 feet per minute," the pilot said.
"We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute...We're going to crash into the ground."
ADS-B Exchange revealed the aircraft descended 27,000 feet in one minute.
The Learjet 60 had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, heading for the Bahamas.
The crash occurred in Greenacres, a city of around 45,000 people located about seven miles southwest of West Palm Beach.