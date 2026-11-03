Learjet may have broken apart mid-air before fatal Florida crash

The NTSB is looking into whether severe weather, icing conditions at 35,000 feet, and turbulence contributed to the crash.

The aircraft was warned about approaching storms as it entered Florida but still lost altitude rapidly.

Air traffic control recordings show a Mayday was declared as the descent rate increased to around 8,000 feet per minute before communications were lost, and flight-tracking data later showed it eventually plunged at a rate of around 27,000 feet per minute.