Bangladesh leader links Jharkhand power-plant shutdown to PM skipping BRICS 

Speaking at an event, Rizvi questioned the circumstances surrounding Rahman's invitation to the BRICS summit and the timing of the shutdown of the unit at Adani Power's Godda plant in Jharkhand.

"He [Tarique] decided not to go, and the next day it was shut down. What was the reason behind that? Do you need to pass the bar exam to understand it? Do you need a PhD from a university? We understand what happened," he said.