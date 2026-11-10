JMBF report says 2,051 students and teachers persecuted in Bangladesh

A new report from JusticeMakers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) says more than 2,000 students and teachers in Bangladesh have faced political persecution since August 2024.

Many were pushed out of classes or jobs, faced violence, or forced to resign, all because of their political affiliations with the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated organizations, or their actual or perceived sexual orientation.

Out of the 2,051 people affected, most were students.