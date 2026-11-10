JMBF report says 2,051 students and teachers persecuted in Bangladesh
A new report from JusticeMakers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) says more than 2,000 students and teachers in Bangladesh have faced political persecution since August 2024.
Many were pushed out of classes or jobs, faced violence, or forced to resign, all because of their political affiliations with the Bangladesh Awami League and its affiliated organizations, or their actual or perceived sexual orientation.
Out of the 2,051 people affected, most were students.
JMBF urges U.N. intervention, education protections
The report found hundreds of students excluded from studies or denied campus housing, while over 130 teachers dealt with boycotts or legal trouble.
JMBF is urging Bangladeshi authorities to stop these unfair practices and calling on groups like the U.N. to step in.
They're also recommending independent mechanisms and stronger protections so everyone gets a fair shot at education, no matter their beliefs.