Israel opposition leader gets 67 PM endorsements; Netanyahu gets 46
What's the story
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has received the backing of a majority of Knesset members to be Israel's next prime minister. After consultations with President Isaac Herzog, it was found that 67 lawmakers backed opposition leader Eisenkot. In contrast, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received recommendations from factions totaling 46 lawmakers. While the result was "clear," President Herzog said he would hold more discussions with party leaders before officially assigning the mandate on Sunday.
Coalition challenges
Coalition challenges for Eisenkot
Eisenkot's path to forming a coalition also remains uncertain as the anti-Netanyahu parties are divided.
There is a four-party Jewish-led bloc with 48 members and a two Arab-led parties bloc with 19 members.
However, three of the Jewish-led parties are unwilling to partner with the Arab parties.
Netanyahu's coalition won 53 seats in last week's election, but Netanyahu ally United Torah Judaism didn't recommend him as PM, clearing a path for an option to back Eisenkot in a future coalition.
Unity skepticism
Arab parties express readiness to provide safety net for Eisenkot
United Torah Judaism's decision reduced the number of lawmakers recommending Netanyahu from 53 to 46.
Arab parties have also expressed readiness to provide a parliamentary "safety net" for an Eisenkot-led government without joining it.
In return, they want guarantees for Arab citizens, including ending home demolitions and incitement, measures to combat crime and the opening of a political horizon for Palestinians.
Speaker election
President Herzog began consultations on Thursday
President Herzog began consultations by meeting United Torah Judaism representatives on Thursday.
He was scheduled to meet separately with representatives of Otzma Yehudit, the Democrats, Ra'am, the Joint List, Yashar, and Likud.
Herzog will then task a Knesset member with forming a government in the coming days.
This lawmaker will have 28 days to assemble a coalition, with a possible extension of up to 14 days.