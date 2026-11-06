Israel opposition leader gets 67 PM endorsements; Netanyahu gets 46 

Eisenkot's path to forming a coalition also remains uncertain as the anti-Netanyahu parties are divided.

There is a four-party Jewish-led bloc with 48 members and a two Arab-led parties bloc with 19 members.

However, three of the Jewish-led parties are unwilling to partner with the Arab parties.

Netanyahu's coalition won 53 seats in last week's election, but Netanyahu ally United Torah Judaism didn't recommend him as PM, clearing a path for an option to back Eisenkot in a future coalition.