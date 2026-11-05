Jon Ossoff reelected as Georgia's youngest senator, defeating Mike Collins
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Jon Ossoff, 39, just secured re-election as Georgia's youngest sitting senator, defeating Republican Mike Collins, even though the state backed Trump in 2024.
His win has sparked talk about a possible 2028 presidential run.
Ossoff's campaign fundraising was huge this year, pulling in more than $100 million.
Jon Ossoff documentarian turned health advocate
Before politics, Ossoff ran a documentary company and worked with civil rights icon John Lewis.
In 2021, he flipped a Republican Senate seat.
Known for his sharp speeches and balanced policies, he's pushed for better health care, mental health support for veterans, and action on the opioid crisis, all while juggling family life in Atlanta with his wife and two daughters.