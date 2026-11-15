Jordan sentences 3 men to death over Karak church attack
Three men have been sentenced to death in Jordan after a tragic attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Karak last October left nine people dead and 25 injured.
The verdict, announced by the State Security Court, follows weeks of investigation into the shocking incident.
Gunmen opened fire at Hammoud funeral
The attack took place during a funeral service in Hammoud village, when gunmen opened fire and then tried to escape but were caught three days later.
The convicted men, two Jordanian brothers and a relative by marriage, were found guilty of terrorism charges and promoting extremist views.
In response, Jordan also launched strikes against terrorist groups in Syria, which briefly strained ties between the two countries.