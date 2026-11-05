Joshua Wong faces possible life sentence for 'foreign collusion' charge
Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong's most recognizable young activists, is now facing a possible life sentence after pleading guilty to "foreign collusion" under the national security law.
On November 5, 2026, Wong will be sentenced, which will likely extend his jail term beyond the six years he has already served.
Even though he pleaded guilty hoping for leniency, the charges are serious enough that he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Wong led protests and founded Demosisto
Wong started speaking out as a teenager, first against a high-speed rail project and then leading protests against pro-China school policies back in 2012.
He became widely known during the 2014 Umbrella Movement and later founded Demosisto in 2016 to campaign for self-determination.
His international advocacy eventually led to these latest charges.
Wong jailed more than 2,000 days
Despite more than 2,000 days spent in jail and ongoing legal battles, Wong has stayed vocal about his commitment to Hong Kong's future through letters and statements from prison.
Originally set for release in January, he remains determined, even as he faces some of the toughest consequences yet for his activism.