Why Trump's $10B defamation lawsuit against WSJ has been dismissed

Trump filed the lawsuit in July, after The Wall Street Journal published a report highlighting his ties to Epstein. The article described a sexually suggestive letter allegedly signed by Trump and featured in an album prepared for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. The US Congress later made the letter public after subpoenaing records from Epstein's estate.

Ruling

Ruling a major setback for Trump's administration

Attorneys for The Wall Street Journal and Murdoch had asked Judge Gayles to rule that the statements in the article were true and therefore not defamatory. However, Gayles ruled that "whether President Trump was the author of the Letter or Epstein's friend are questions of fact that cannot be determined at this stage of the litigation." This ruling is a major setback for Trump's administration as it tries to deal with fallout from its release of Epstein files.