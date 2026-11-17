Judge strikes down Trump administration's rule limiting foreign students' stays
What's the story
A United States federal judge has struck down a controversial rule from the Trump administration that sought to impose fixed periods of stay for foreign students, exchange visitors, and international journalists. The ruling was delivered by District Judge F Dennis Saylor, who vacated the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) final rule under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The court granted summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs and denied the US government's request to uphold this policy.
Policy critique
Court vacates DHS final rule under the Administrative Procedure Act
The court criticized the DHS for not properly justifying the restrictions or weighing their costs and benefits or demonstrating that they were necessary to prevent immigration.
The order read, "The Final Rule... is hereby VACATED pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act, 5 USC. SS 706."
The rule in question had sought to replace the duration-of-status framework with fixed periods of stay for F-1 visa holders (international students), J-1 visa holders (researchers, professors, and instructors), and I visa holders (foreign journalists).
Alternative assessment
Did DHS consider less restrictive alternatives?
The court also questioned if the DHS had considered less restrictive alternatives before implementing this rule.
A major point of contention was the existing Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which tracks international students and exchange visitors through data reporting by educational institutions.
The plaintiffs contended that instead of introducing a new system, the DHS should have leveraged SEVIS more effectively.
System scrutiny
Court rejected DHS justification for introducing discretionary renewal system
The DHS had previously fortified SEVIS by implementing measures such as identifying fraud involving institutions seeking certification and verifying the eligibility of Designated School Officials.
However, the court rejected the department's justification for introducing a discretionary renewal system after a foreign student had already spent four years in the US.
It ruled that DHS failed to demonstrate how this new system would improve fraud detection or outweigh the costs of abandoning existing frameworks.
Visa analysis
Proposed restrictions not consistent with Immigration and Nationality Act
The judge also analyzed if the proposed restrictions were consistent with the Immigration and Nationality Act, particularly Section 1101(a)(15)(F) governing F-1 student visas.
The court found DHS's objectives of preventing fraud and protecting national security weren't reasonably connected to this visa program.
It said, "Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity, providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States, that Congress sought to permit and encourage."
Challenge overview
Legal challenge filed by coalition of organizations
The legal challenge was filed by a coalition of higher education, labor, and media organizations.
The plaintiffs included the Presidents's Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, NAFSA: Association of International Educators, and others.
They argued that existing monitoring frameworks provided mechanisms to address concerns over immigration fraud without imposing additional restrictions on foreign nationals.