The court criticized the DHS for not properly justifying the restrictions or weighing their costs and benefits or demonstrating that they were necessary to prevent immigration.

The order read, "The Final Rule... is hereby VACATED pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act, 5 USC. SS 706."

The rule in question had sought to replace the duration-of-status framework with fixed periods of stay for F-1 visa holders (international students), J-1 visa holders (researchers, professors, and instructors), and I visa holders (foreign journalists).