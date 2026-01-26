NASA satellite captures Kamchatka buried under record snowfall

Snowfall impact

Kamchatka experiences record snowfall, life comes to a standstill

The Kamchatka Hydrometeorology Center has recorded this as one of the snowiest periods since the 1970s. December alone saw 3.7 meters of snow, with another two meters falling in January's first two weeks. The heavy snowfall has resulted in snowdrifts so high that cars were buried and entrances to vital infrastructure blocked in Petropavlovsk Kamchatsky. According to The Guardian, two people were killed when a buildup of snow fell from a rooftop.