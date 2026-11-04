Kansas elects first Democratic senator in almost century
What's the story
Democrat Adam Hamilton has made history by becoming the first member of his party to win a Senate seat in Kansas in nearly a century. He defeated incumbent Republican Roger Marshall, projections from the Associated Press news agency confirmed. The race was crucial for control of the United States Senate and was closely watched by political observers due to Kansas's long-standing Republican dominance.
Campaign dynamics
Hamilton ran on platform of affordability and faith
Hamilton, a Methodist pastor and founder of the largest United Methodist church in the country, ran on a platform of affordability and faith.
"We're always told to not talk about politics...religion but this is one time we're trying to save our democracy. The next two years are a pivotal time for our country," Hamilton said Monday.
Meanwhile, Marshall was mired in controversy over his support for Trump's "Make America Healthy Again" policies and opposition to mask mandates during the pandemic.
Political shift
A historic win for the Democrats
Hamilton's win is a major shift in Kansas politics, where Democrats have not won a Senate seat since 1932.
The state has backed President Trump with double-digit margins since 2016 but also elected and re-elected a moderate Democrat governor during the same period.
The race was the most expensive in Kansas history at $110 million, with Hamilton breaking multiple fundraising records.