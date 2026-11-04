Kansas elects first Democratic senator in almost century 

Hamilton, a Methodist pastor and founder of the largest United Methodist church in the country, ran on a platform of affordability and faith.

"We're always told to not talk about politics...religion but this is one time we're trying to save our democracy. The next two years are a pivotal time for our country," Hamilton said Monday.

Meanwhile, Marshall was mired in controversy over his support for Trump's "Make America Healthy Again" policies and opposition to mask mandates during the pandemic.