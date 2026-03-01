Karachi: Protest at US consulate against Khamenei's killing turns deadly

Conflicting reports indicate that at least six to 10 Pakistani protesters were killed and over 30 were injured in clashes outside the United States Consulate in Karachi on Sunday. The violence erupted after protesters tried to breach restricted areas of the diplomatic compound amid rising tensions over US-Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader. The protests were organized by Shia groups and spread across several neighborhoods in Karachi.

Unrest spreads Police use tear gas to disperse crowds The protests intensified near Karachi's diplomatic zone, with demonstrators marching from Sultanabad to Mai Kolachi. Authorities sealed major routes, including MT Khan Road and nearby intersections, as protesters gathered in large numbers. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds after demonstrators allegedly hurled stones and attempted to breach barricades. Traffic police also issued advisories urging commuters to avoid affected areas amid continuing unrest.

Security measures US Marines put on high alert inside consulate US Marine security personnel stationed inside the consulate compound were put on high alert as protesters neared restricted areas. Local media reports stated that military personnel fired at the protesters, with conflicting reports indicating between six and 10 killed and more than 30 injured. However, these figures remain unverified by official sources. Earlier in the day, mourners gathered at mosques and imambaras across Karachi to mourn Khamenei's death before protests spread to other neighborhoods like Nashim Chowrangi.

