UAE: Karnataka man dismembered into 9 pieces; wife, son untraceable

The incident came to light when Kunder's brother, Anil Prashanth Kunder, received a post-mortem report on Monday.

Anil had grown suspicious after his brother didn't answer his calls on July 20. Instead, he received a text message saying Alwin was fine, a communication style unusual for him.

A week later, another call went unanswered, which prompted Anil to reach out to Alwin's classmate Manohar in Sharjah.