UAE: Karnataka man dismembered into 9 pieces; wife, son untraceable
What's the story
A man from Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district was allegedly murdered in Sharjah, UAE, in July, with the horrifying crime coming to light after his body was found in two bags, cut into nine parts. The victim, Alwin Prakash Kunder, had been working at Sharjah airport for 14 years. His dismembered body was found stuffed in two bags inside a car on the road to Oman.
Unanswered calls
Brother received post-mortem report on Monday
The incident came to light when Kunder's brother, Anil Prashanth Kunder, received a post-mortem report on Monday.
Anil had grown suspicious after his brother didn't answer his calls on July 20. Instead, he received a text message saying Alwin was fine, a communication style unusual for him.
A week later, another call went unanswered, which prompted Anil to reach out to Alwin's classmate Manohar in Sharjah.
Body discovery
Body found inside a car on Oman road
Manohar reportedly visited the flat provided by Alwin's employer and spoke to the watchman, who said Alwin had returned to India.
When Anil contacted the company's HR department, they also initially told him that Alwin had returned to India.
Anil said he called the company again, after which the company subsequently checked his passport records and found that he was still in Sharjah
A missing-person complaint was filed.
Probe
Wife, son out of reach
On August 12, Alwin's body was found inside his abandoned Toyota car.
The family alleged he had been stabbed and his body cut into nine pieces before being packed into two bags.
Alwin had been married to Tina Kundar for around 20 years, and they have a son together. The family has been unable to contact both Tina and their son since the incident.
They also claimed CCTV footage from the apartment showed two men and a woman moving luggage.
Seeking justice
Anil seeks action, police await communication from Sharjah authorities
Anil has now approached the Udupi Superintendent of Police seeking action in connection with his brother's death.
However, police are yet to issue an official statement and await communication from Sharjah authorities.
The motive behind this gruesome murder remains unclear as investigations continue.
Anil believes experienced culprits were involved due to the nature of the crime, saying, "To stab someone in the chest and chop a body into nine pieces requires experienced culprits."