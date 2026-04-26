'Shots fired...': Leavitt's pre-dinner statement goes viral after shooting
What's the story
A video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's statement before the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner has gone viral. Speaking to Fox News, Leavitt had said, "There will be some shots fired tonight in the room" that night, referring to US PresidentDonald Trump's speech. However, her words took on a chilling meaning when an armed man stormed the event venue and opened fire.
Incident details
Shooter apprehended before reaching Trump, Melania
The shooter was apprehended by US Secret Service agents before he could reach the ballroom. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were unharmed in the incident. Vice President JD Vance was also safely evacuated from the scene. While a law enforcement officer was shot in the bullet-resistant vest, he was also uninjured, according to Trump.
Public reaction
Social media abuzz with conspiracy theories
Leavitt's statement has since sparked conspiracy theories on social media. Some questioned if the shooting was pre-planned for political mileage, while others speculated about possible connections to Leavitt's remarks. A video of Fox News's broadcast after the shooting showed a reporter abruptly disconnecting from a call after mentioning Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, further fueling speculation.
Ongoing probe
FBI investigating the incident
The FBI's counter-terrorism unit is leading the investigation into the incident. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that charges will be filed soon as law enforcement works on search warrants. The statement by Leavitt, intended as a rhetorical flourish, has now become an unfortunate coincidence in light of the shooting incident.