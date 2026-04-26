'Shots fired...': Leavitt's pre-dinner statement goes viral after shooting

A video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's statement before the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner has gone viral. Speaking to Fox News, Leavitt had said, "There will be some shots fired tonight in the room" that night, referring to US President Donald Trump 's speech. However, her words took on a chilling meaning when an armed man stormed the event venue and opened fire.

Incident details Shooter apprehended before reaching Trump, Melania The shooter was apprehended by US Secret Service agents before he could reach the ballroom. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were unharmed in the incident. Vice President JD Vance was also safely evacuated from the scene. While a law enforcement officer was shot in the bullet-resistant vest, he was also uninjured, according to Trump.

Public reaction Social media abuzz with conspiracy theories Leavitt's statement has since sparked conspiracy theories on social media. Some questioned if the shooting was pre-planned for political mileage, while others speculated about possible connections to Leavitt's remarks. A video of Fox News's broadcast after the shooting showed a reporter abruptly disconnecting from a call after mentioning Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, further fueling speculation.

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