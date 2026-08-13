White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to step down 

Leavitt, 28, made history as the youngest woman to serve as White House press secretary.

She returned to work last month after a short maternity leave, which she had delayed following an alleged assassination attempt on Trump when a gunman tried to storm the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

After she returned, she acknowledged balancing the demanding job and raising two young children was "challenging." But "I view this as more than a job—I view this as public service," she said.