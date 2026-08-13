White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to step down
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her position at the end of this month. The announcement comes as a major shakeup in the president's press operation, with midterm elections just around the corner. In a social media post, Trump called Leavitt "one of my most trusted aides," adding he respects her decision to spend "more time with her beautiful young children and family."
Historic role
Leavitt made history as the youngest press secretary
Leavitt, 28, made history as the youngest woman to serve as White House press secretary.
She returned to work last month after a short maternity leave, which she had delayed following an alleged assassination attempt on Trump when a gunman tried to storm the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
After she returned, she acknowledged balancing the demanding job and raising two young children was "challenging." But "I view this as more than a job—I view this as public service," she said.
Future plans
Leavitt to remain an outside adviser to Trump
During her time in office, she has been an effective spokesperson for Trump, known for her combative style with reporters and her personal brand as a devoted wife and working mom.
Despite her departure from the press secretary role, Leavitt will continue to serve as an outside adviser.
"President Trump has asked me to continue serving as a top advisor...on the outside, and I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party," she wrote on X.
Departure impact
Leavitt's departure comes amid Trump's low approval ratings
Leavitt's departure comes at a difficult time for Trump, who is facing low approval ratings due to the ongoing war with Iran and high gas prices and the Republican Party facing possible defeat in the upcoming midterm congressional elections.
Leavitt ran for Congress in New Hampshire after Trump's first term but lost in the general election.
During his 2024 presidential campaign, she established herself as a trustworthy figure, quickly gaining access to his inner circle.