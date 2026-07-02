Kate Middleton trying to mediate between Prince William, Prince Harry

Reunion hopes

King Charles hopeful for a reunion

King Charles is also hopeful of a reunion with Harry and Markle. He is said to be realistic about mending his relationship with his son. The source added, "[Queen] Camilla has been very supportive of the efforts to improve the relationship." "There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this." The Sussexes are expected to visit the UK together as a family for the first time since 2022.