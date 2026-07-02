Kate Middleton trying to mediate between Prince William, Prince Harry
What's the story
Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to convince her husband, Prince William, to meet with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, during the latter's upcoming visit to the United Kingdom. The meeting would also include Harry's wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A source told Us Weekly, "At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change."
Family dynamics
'They are trying to make this work because...'
Reportedly, Middleton, 44, is "interested in seeing the kids" as she and William haven't had the "opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet." The news of their visit was a surprise to her. "They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited," the source added. The Princess of Wales is hopeful that William "will show up," but she "respects his decision" either way.
Reunion hopes
King Charles hopeful for a reunion
King Charles is also hopeful of a reunion with Harry and Markle. He is said to be realistic about mending his relationship with his son. The source added, "[Queen] Camilla has been very supportive of the efforts to improve the relationship." "There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this." The Sussexes are expected to visit the UK together as a family for the first time since 2022.
Security issues
Security concerns during their UK visit
The family plans to stay in royal and private accommodations during their visit. However, unresolved security concerns remain a hurdle. Harry has been exploring options for safe accommodation and protective security during their stay. A spokesperson for Harry emphasized that "safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place."
Pre-visit plans
The Sussexes are currently vacationing in Europe
Currently, the Sussexes are vacationing in Europe before their visit to the UK. This is possibly to help their children adjust to the time difference from California. There have been reports that Harry was considering a short visit with Markle, Archie and Lilibet to see King Charles without the security. A source said he "just wants his kids to see their grandfather," who is undergoing cancer treatment.