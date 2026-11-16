Kazem Gharibabadi: Iran open to diplomacy but ready for war
Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi says Tehran is open to diplomacy, but also prepared for an economic blockade or even military action with the US.
He made it clear that Iran still considers itself in a state of war with the US.
This comes as both sides remain stuck over reopening the key Strait of Hormuz.
Gharibabadi lists demands to restore trust
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi laid out what needs to happen for things to improve: stop the fighting, lift the US-imposed economic blockade, release frozen Iranian assets, and address the US military presence nearby.
He also called out past broken promises by the US saying trust has to be rebuilt before any real progress can happen.