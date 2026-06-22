Keir Starmer resigns as UK's PM
What's the story
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation amid pressure from the Labour Party, making him the sixth PM in the country to do so within a decade. Earlier, The Observer newspaper claimed that Starmer would resign and announce a timetable for his departure. Starmer's leadership has been under increasing pressure after rival politician Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat on Friday.
Support
Starmer pladges support
According to the BBC, Starmer says he will do everything he can to ensure an orderly handover of power and will give his successor his full support. He thanked his friends and colleagues who had been by his side for six years, as well as the No 10 staff and what he called the "extraordinary civil service."
Decision
Starmer spoke to King about decision to step down
Starmer revealed that he spoke to the King earlier in the morning to inform him of his decision to resign. He requested that the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party establish a timetable for leadership nominations, which will open on 9 July and be completed by the summer recess. The UK will likely get a new leader in place before September.
Reception
Starmer greeted with cheers
Starmer stepped out of his official residence with his wife, amid cheers and applause, before delivering his resignation statement. He recalled his arrival at Downing Street two years ago as "the proudest moment" of his life and said he entered politics intending to change the lives of millions of people.
Retirement
'Most important job'
According to the BBC, Starmer said he would spend more time on "the most important job" after retiring from the "biggest job in the country." He expressed his commitment to being the best husband to his wife, Vic, who has consistently supported him during both good and challenging times, and being a good father to his children.
Political impact
Labour was politically, financially, morally bankrupt
Before he announced his resignation, Starmer said he inherited a Labour Party that was "politically, financially, and morally bankrupt." He said he changed the party by "ripping out the poison of antisemitism" and proved those people wrong who said that the party was finished. He said he had restored "trust on the economy, defence and national security."