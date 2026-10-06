Kenya reports 1st Ebola case, patient from DRC dies
World
Kenya has just reported its first case of Ebola after a local returned from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Sadly, the patient died soon after arriving in Nairobi.
Health Minister Aden Duale shared that 28 contacts have been identified so far, including family members and health workers.
This news comes as DRC battles a major Ebola outbreak.
DRC faces biggest-ever Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak
The DRC is facing its biggest-ever Ebola outbreak, tied to the Bundibugyo strain: over 8,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths.
The virus spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and causes severe symptoms like fever and bleeding.
Uganda saw a brief spike, too, but was declared Ebola-free in August.