Kenya reports 2nd Ebola case in quarantined 39-year-old relative
Kenya has reported a second Ebola case, a 39-year-old man who is a relative of the first victim.
The good news: he developed symptoms while already in quarantine, so his recovery chances are better and there is less risk of spreading the virus.
The first patient, the 40-year-old Kenyan man, died earlier this month after having traveled from DR Congo, through Uganda to Kenya without his illness being detected.
Kenya health ministry identifies 113 contacts
Health authorities say there is no sign of wider community transmission and are urging everyone to stay calm but alert.
So far, 113 people had been found, and 108 of them were in quarantine in Kenya, and officials are tracking down the rest.
This comes as the Democratic Republic of the Congo battles a major Ebola outbreak that has claimed over 4,000 lives this year, with Kenya's health ministry saying there was no evidence of spread in the wider community and urging people to stay calm but vigilant.