Kenyan court convicts Paul Mackenzie, 28 others for 191 deaths
World
A Kenyan court has convicted Paul Mackenzie and 28 others of the deaths of 191 people, mostly children, in what is being called the Shakahola Forest Massacre.
Mackenzie led a cult where followers were starved at his ranch, supposedly to "meet Jesus."
Judge Diana Mochache said the prosecution proved its case against him and his group.
Paul Mackenzie faces sentencing November 6
Most victims died of starvation, though some suffered other injuries.
Mackenzie now faces sentencing on November 6 and is also charged with manslaughter and terrorism.
The shocking case has sparked calls for tighter rules on religious groups in Kenya.
Despite the verdict, Mackenzie's defense lawyer, Lawrence Obonyo, said he intended to appeal.