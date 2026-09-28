Kerala man sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia executed
What's the story
A 41-year-old man from Kannur, Kerala, was executed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after being convicted of drug smuggling. The Saudi Ministry of Interior identified him as Abootty Vellili, a native of Peringad in Thalassery. He was sentenced to death by a specialized court for smuggling methamphetamine into the country.
Case background
Vellili was arrested in 2023
Vellili was arrested in 2023 after authorities seized 43kg of narcotics from a GMC van he was driving. The drugs were allegedly smuggled into Saudi Arabia by road from Oman.
A royal order was issued for his execution after the court's verdict was upheld by relevant authorities.
The execution took place at Dammam prison premises on Sunday, as per media reports citing the Saudi Interior Ministry.
Family impact
His family is unable to bring his mortal remains back
Vellili is survived by his wife, two kindergarten-aged children, and four sisters. His father had passed away several years ago.
Aslam Chinnan, a neighbor and panchayat representative, said Vellili had gone to Saudi Arabia on a visit visa and couldn't get a driving license without a job visa.
Chinnan also said there are still several unanswered questions about the case.
Legal hurdles
Friend, sponsor may have implicated him
Chinnan alleged that a friend from Kannur may have cheated Vellili on his visa, while an Omani sponsor could have implicated him in the drug case.
He also said Vellili's family couldn't afford proper legal help in Saudi Arabia.
The family is reportedly unable to pay for bringing Vellili's mortal remains back to Kerala.